IPO Frenzy Grows As 13 Firms Apply To SEBI In A Single Day

India's frenzied market for maiden share issues driven by ample liquidity got another booster shot as over a dozen companies filed preliminary IPO papers with market regulator SEBI in a single day on Sept. 30. These firms are expected to collectively garner at least Rs 8,000 crore through a combination of fresh issues and offer for sale.

The companies which submitted their draft red herring prospectus with SEBI on Monday include top seekers like Vikran Engineering Ltd., Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd. and Aditya Infotech Ltd.

Apart from these, Varindera Constructions Ltd., Ajax Engineering Ltd., Rahee Infratech Ltd., Midwest Ltd., Viney Corp., Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, All Time Plastics Ltd., Scoda Tubes Ltd., and Dev Accelerator Ltd. also applied for IPO.

The companies are tapping the primary market to raise funds for expansion plans, retire debt, support working capital requirements and provide exit routes to existing shareholders.

Solar photovoltaic module manufacturer Vikram Solar aims raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, while CCTV and video surveillance provider Aditya Infotech plans to mop up Rs 1,300 crore.