Vikran Engineering Applies For IPO To Sell Shares Worth Rs 1,000 Crore

Vikran Engineering Ltd. on Tuesday applied with the market regulator for the maiden public issue of shares amounting to Rs 1,000. The initial public offering, or IPO, consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 100 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar is the sole promoter offloading shares each via the OFS route.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 625.5 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements for fiscal 2025 and 2026. The rest will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

The IPO will be managed by Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.