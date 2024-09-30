All Time Plastics Applies For IPO To Raise Over Rs 350 Crore

All Time Plastics Ltd. on Monday applied for an initial public offering to raise funds through fresh issue and offer for sale.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 52.5 lakh shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Promoters Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah and Nilesh Punamchand Shah will offload 17.5 lakh shares each via the OFS route. A pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 70 crore may also be undertaken.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for paring debt and capacity expansion. The plastic products manufacturing company plans to use Rs 133 crore for purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility in Gujarat and Rs 120 crore for repayment of outstanding borrowings.

As on Aug. 31, 2024, All Time Plastics has a debt of nearly Rs 130 crore.