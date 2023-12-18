Inox India IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Inox India Ltd. opened its Rs 1,459.3-crore initial public offering on Thursday. The offer was subscribed 2.79 times on the first day and 7.07 times on Day 2.

For the maiden public issue, it has set a price band of Rs 627–660 per share. The cryogenic tank maker collected Rs 438 crore from anchor investors a day before its IPO.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 2.21 crore shares worth Rs 1,459.3 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters. The company does not have any fresh issue. The IPO issue will close on Monday.