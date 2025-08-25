Gem Aromatics IPO Listing Date: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

Gem Aromatics Ltd. is slated to make its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26. In the run-up to the listing, the IPO’s grey market premium has remained constant, signalling expectations of healthy gains for investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics was open for subscription from August 19 to August 21. The allotment of shares was finalised on August 22. The mainboard issue was booked 30.27 times on the third and final day of bidding. It received bids for 29,61,15,202 shares against 97,82,363 offered.