Busy Week Ahead On India's Primary Market — 13 IPOs To Open And Eight Listings

The upcoming week starting Sept. 9 will be one of the busiest for India's primary market this year as 13 companies will look to mop up an aggregate of over Rs 8,600 crore via initial public offerings.

In this lineup, three of the four companies from the mainboard space will open for subscription on the first session of the week led by Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Housing Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. aims to mop up Rs 6,560 crore at a price band of Rs 66 to 70 per share. The valuation at the upper end of the price band stands at about Rs 58,297 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue amounting to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore from its promoter company Bajaj Finance.

Kross Ltd. seeks to raise Rs 500 crore at a price band of Rs 228 to Rs 240 per share. The Jharkhand-based company's initial share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth another Rs 250 crore, according to the draft IPO papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Tolins Tyres Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 215 to Rs 226 per share for its Rs 230 crore issue. The Kerala-based company's initial share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share for its Rs 1,100 crore issue. The Pune-based company's initial share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 850 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore.