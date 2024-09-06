Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: All You Need To Know

Bajaj Group is set to hit the primary after over three decades with an initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. The housing financier, which plans to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore, will open for subscription on Monday.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd. The price band is set at Rs 66–70 apiece.

The mortgage lender is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, which in itself is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. This IPO has come as BHFL aims to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirement norms.

BHFL is classified as an upper-layer non-banking finance company. According to RBI norms, upper-layer NBFCs are expected to list within three years of the list being created. The timeline to list BHFL ends on Sept. 30 next year.

The three-day issue will close on Sept. 11 and bidding for anchor investors will be on Friday. Proceeds from this issue will be used towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onwards lending.