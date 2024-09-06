Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Subscribed Over Seven Times On Day Two

The initial public offering of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. has been subscribed 7.29 times as of 10:09 a.m. on its second day on Friday. It was subscribed 6.36 times after it opened for subscription on Thursday. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.48 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 56.9 lakh equity shares.

A price band of Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share was set for the three-day issue, which will close on Sept. 9. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 169.7 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 180 shares and in multiples of 180 shares thereafter. The company raised Rs 50.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO, by allotting 61 lakh shares at Rs 83 apiece to six investors.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 10, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 12.