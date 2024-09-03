Tolins Tyres Sets Price Band For Rs 230-Crore IPO, Issue Opens Sept. 9

Tolins Tyres Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 215 to Rs 226 per share for its initial public offering opening next week. The company seeks to raise Rs 230 crore from the primary market. The IPO will open for bidding on Sept. 9 and close on Sept. 11. The anchor book issue will be open for subscription on Sept. 6.

The Kerala-based company's initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 30 crore, according to the draft IPO papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will offload shares worth Rs 15 crore each through the OFS route. They own 83.31% stake in the company at present.

Of the IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore will be used to augment long-term working capital requirements of the company and Rs 62.55 crore for repayment of loans. Further, Rs 24.36 crore will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers Pvt., for repaying its debt and to support its working capital requirements.