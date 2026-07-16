DU CSAS UG First Seat Allotment List 2026 To Be OUT At 5 PM; Check Direct Link

The University of Delhi (DU) is gearing up to announce the first round of undergraduate seat assignments through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026, at 5 pm today, signifying the kick-off of the admission journey for the academic year 2026-27.

The University of Delhi will also release the category-wise cutoff for all courses offered by the colleges. The candidates who registered for the DU Counselling process will need to breach their category cutoff to get the admission call from the desired college.

The assignments will hinge on candidates' CUET-UG 2026 scores, program preferences, and the availability of seats within the university's colleges. Students who receive a seat in the first round must access the CSAS portal and confirm their allocation between July 16 (5 pm) and July 21 (4:59 pm).

DU CSAS UG First Seat Allotment List 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the DU CSAS UG First Seat Allotment List 2026 will be provided here -> Direct Link

DU CSAS UG First Seat Allotment List 2026: Follow these steps to check your allocated seat

Step 1: Head over to the DU CSAS-UG admission portal. ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your CUET-UG application number and password.

Step 3: Review the assigned college and program.

Step 4: If you are pleased with the allocation, click 'Accept' to finalise your seat.

Step 5: Await the college's verification of your documents and the acceptance of your admission.

Once approved, ensure you pay the admission fee online by July 23 to secure your spot. After acceptance, the designated colleges will examine and validate the provided documents prior to approving admissions.

The university has planned for the verification to extend until July 22, with the admission fee payment deadline set for July 23. Candidates who do not accept their assigned seat or fail to pay the fee within the specified timeframe may forfeit their admission.

Students who do not gain a seat in the initial round, or those aiming for entry into a preferred college or program, will have further chances as the university organises additional rounds of seat allocation. Qualified students can engage in these rounds according to the admission timetable released by DU.

The initial allocation comes on the heels of the preference submission phase, which experienced a robust turnout this year. Over 2.73 lakh candidates signed up on the CSAS portal, and more than 2.06 lakh applicants indicated their college and program preferences.

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