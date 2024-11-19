Maharashtra Elections 2024: Exit Poll Details, Results Date, Time, Where To Watch And More

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20. All 288 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in a single phase.

As many as 4,140 candidates are in the fray, while more than 9.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect the next government in Maharashtra.

"We received 7,078 valid nomination forms for 288 seats. Of these, 2,938 candidates have withdrawn nominations, leaving 4,140 in the fray,” news agency PTI quoted an official of the state election commission as saying.

The state is witnessing a direct fight between the coalitions of Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress. On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance consists of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the BJP.