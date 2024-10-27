Exit Polls And Psephology Can Wait; Maharashtra Growth Is Real, Says Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis emphasised his commitment to Maharashtra's development, outlining ambitious plans for renewable energy and drought prevention.
The "Maharashtra Model" is a blueprint for growth that needs no replacement, believes Devendra Fadnavis. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would emerge as the largest party in the upcoming state elections, predicting a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, while speaking with editor-in-chief of NDTV Sanjay Pugalia at the Maharashtracha Jahirnama Conclave.
"I am not against psephology; it's a science that deserves study," he said, emphasising that exit polls reveal valuable insights into the accuracy of electoral predictions. He acknowledged that while statistical models like psephology are valuable, they’re most effective when the political undercurrent is clear. However, he affirmed that for Maharashtra, the state’s "proven model" of development, investment, and rural upliftment stands on its own
Highlighting the state’s achievements, Fadnavis pointed out that Maharashtra has attracted 52% of all foreign investments and hosts nearly half of India’s major infrastructure projects, as reported by Deutsche Bank.
We’re not selling Maharashtra, we’re marketing our success story.Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy CM
Fadnavis envisioned Maharashtra generating 52% of its electricity from renewable sources, with the goal of making the state a leader in independent energy.
Additionally, he spoke about the construction of a 550-kilometre river project aimed at making Maharashtra drought-free by 2030—a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.
The Deputy CM also spoke about the state’s ambitious plans for Wadhavan Port, which he believes will put Maharashtra and India on the global maritime map, providing a powerful boost to the regional and national economy.
Fadnavis also showcased major developments under his administration, such as channeling 55 TMC water into the Godavari to drought-proof Marathwada and a strong focus on rural development.
He criticised the opposition for failing to engage in discussions about Maharashtra’s growth, asserting that political stability follows upheaval and that voters ultimately hold the power to choose their leaders.
Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister dismissed the opposition's influence, claiming that their previous success in the Lok Sabha elections relied on a "fake narrative," which, he insisted, would not sway voters this time. He added that "Vote Jihad" would be ineffective now, as the "majority population will consolidate and vote" in BJP’s favor.
On his role post-election, Fadnavis reiterated that he would abide by the party’s decision. "If the party says stay in the state, I will stay; if they say go to Delhi, I will go. If I’m a liability, I’ll go home," he said. Reflecting on recent political turbulence, he admitted it was "painful" to lose dedicated colleagues to the current turmoil but maintained that the BJP-led alliance has a clear vision that would resonate with voters.
Fadnavis also highlighted the BJP’s welfare initiatives, including the "Ladki Bahin" scheme, designed to support women without burdening the state’s finances. "We have provisions in the budget and are in a position where helping some people is achievable," he said.
Confident about the upcoming elections, Fadnavis concluded by asserting that the "narrative has shifted" in favor of BJP and Mahayuti. "We are here with our work, and I believe people will vote for us," he said.