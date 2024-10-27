Exit Polls And Psephology Can Wait; Maharashtra Growth Is Real, Says Devendra Fadnavis

The "Maharashtra Model" is a blueprint for growth that needs no replacement, believes Devendra Fadnavis. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would emerge as the largest party in the upcoming state elections, predicting a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, while speaking with editor-in-chief of NDTV Sanjay Pugalia at the Maharashtracha Jahirnama Conclave.

"I am not against psephology; it's a science that deserves study," he said, emphasising that exit polls reveal valuable insights into the accuracy of electoral predictions. He acknowledged that while statistical models like psephology are valuable, they’re most effective when the political undercurrent is clear. However, he affirmed that for Maharashtra, the state’s "proven model" of development, investment, and rural upliftment stands on its own

Highlighting the state’s achievements, Fadnavis pointed out that Maharashtra has attracted 52% of all foreign investments and hosts nearly half of India’s major infrastructure projects, as reported by Deutsche Bank.