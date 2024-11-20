Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: First Trends Show Mahayuti Winning Majority With BJP Past 110 Seats
The exit polls for the Maharastra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 has started to come in. Get all the latest updates here.
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Matriz Predicts BJP Sweep
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Matrize predicts the BJP-led NDA clinching the state with a majority.
In house of 81, the majority mark is 41.
BJP+: 42–47
JMM+: 25 –30
Others: 1-4
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Matriz Trends Out
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Matrize predicts Mahayuti returning to power.
In house of 288, the majority mark is 145.
Mahayuti: 150-170
Maha Vikas Aghadi: 110-130
Others: 8-10
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Peoples Pulse Sees BJP As Party Number One
(Photo source: People's Pulse)
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Peoples Pulse Trends Out
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Peoples Pulse predicts Mahayuti winning majority.
In house of 288, the majority mark is 145.
Mahayuti: 182
Maha Vikas Aghadi: 97
Others: 9
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024: How State Voted In Last Two Assembly Elections
The BJP was the single largest party in the last two Maharashtra assembly elections. It scored a big win in 2014, but then saw a dip five years later.
The undivided Shiv Sena and NCP made gains in 2019, however the Congress remained static in the two elections in terms of seats won.
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024: How Parties Fared In Lok Sabha Six Months Ago
The Mahayuti of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP lagged in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance won only 17 of the 48 seats in the state, while the MVA bloc bagged 30.
In terms of vote share, the Mahayuti managed to have a marginal edge over the opposition.
Unexpectedly, the Congress emerged as the party number one in the parliamentary elections while the BJP sank below 10.
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024: When And Where To Watch
News outlets and television channels will be able to share their exit polls' data on November 20 after 6:30 pm, after the end of voting for all 288 seats.
Exit polls results will be streamed after 6:30 p.m. You can watch the exit polls live on NDTV Profit's website, YouTube channel, and all social media handles. Maharashtra elections' exit poll live updates will also be available on all the NDTV Group channels.
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Live: Polling Ends
The voting for Jharkhand Assembly election has ended. Those standing in line will be allowed to complete voting. The poll officials will then wrap up the process.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Live: Polling Ends
The voting for Maharashtra Assembly election has ended. Those standing in line will be allowed to complete voting. The poll officials will then wrap up the process.
Assembly Election 2024 Live: What Are Exit Polls
Exit polls are surveys conducted right after people cast their votes and leave polling stations. They aim to predict the outcome of an election before the official result is released. These exit polls involve a sample of voters who are asked about their voting choices. Exit polls can offer key insights into the voting pattern and highlight top trends, though it’s not the actual polls result. Though they are not official, exit polls act as a popular indicator of voter sentiment.
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024 Live: When Lok Sabha Prediction Went Bust
The Lok Sabha exit polls in Maharashtra went for a throw when the results arrived in June.
The National Democratic Alliance was projected to win a larger number of seats in Maharashtra on the back of the Bharatiya Janata Party retaining its turf, even as allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party contend with losses.
As per five exit polls, the NDA was expected to win more than 30 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra. The opposition INDIA bloc that counts the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) was likely to secure at least 15 seats.
At the end, the MVA scored a big win when results came, securing 31 seats, while the Mahayuti got pushed to 17.
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024 Live: What Devendra Fadnavis Said On Exit Polls
"I am not against psephology; it's a science that deserves study," Devendra Fadnavis said, emphasising that exit polls reveal valuable insights into the accuracy of electoral predictions. He acknowledged that while statistical models like psephology are valuable, they’re most effective when the political undercurrent is clear.
Assembly Election 2024 Voter Turnout
As per the latest Election Commission data available at 3:00 p.m., here's the voter turnout in Maharashtra and Jharkhand:
Maharashtra Turnout (Provisional): 45.5%
Mumbai Turnout (Provisional): 39.34%
Jharkhand Second Phase Turnout (Provisional): 61.5%
Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting To End At 6 PM
Voting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will end at 6 p.m. Voters in line will be allowed to cast their vote.
As per election rules, the exit polls can only be released after voting ceases. So, the first trends is expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m.
Maharashtra voted in a single phase for its 288 assembly seats on Wednesday, while Jharkhand had two rounds with the first one on Nov. 13. The number of constituencies is 81.
