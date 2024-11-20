Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: First Trends Show Mahayuti Winning Majority With BJP Past 110 Seats

The Lok Sabha exit polls in Maharashtra went for a throw when the results arrived in June.

The National Democratic Alliance was projected to win a larger number of seats in Maharashtra on the back of the Bharatiya Janata Party retaining its turf, even as allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party contend with losses.

As per five exit polls, the NDA was expected to win more than 30 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra. The opposition INDIA bloc that counts the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) was likely to secure at least 15 seats.

At the end, the MVA scored a big win when results came, securing 31 seats, while the Mahayuti got pushed to 17.