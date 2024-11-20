Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Second Term For BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde's Mahayuti
Exit polls for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 predict a BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti victory with 150 seats, while Congress-led MVA may secure 125. The election saw a turnout of 58.43%.
Several exit polls released on Wednesday predict a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)-led Mahayuti alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. While three agencies—Dainik Bhaskar, P-Marq, and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra—have predicted a hung house in Maharashtra.
On the other hand, the Electoral Edge exit poll has predicted victory for the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)-NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)-led Maha Vikas Agadi alliance in Maharashtra.
NDTV’s Poll-of-Polls forecasts 150 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti, 125 for Congress-led MVA, and 13 for others.
Dainik Bhaskar predicts that the Mahayuti alliance will win 152-160 seats, the MVA alliance may win 130-138 seats, and others will win 6-8 seats in the 288-member assembly. In terms of party-wise data in the alliance, BJP is to get 80-90 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is to get 30-35 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win 15-20 seats.
While in MVA, Congress may win 58-60 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) will get 30-35 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will get 50-55 seats.
Electoral Edge forecasts 118 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 150 for the MVA alliance, and 20 for other parties.
Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra predicts the Mahayuti alliance could win somewhere between 128-142 seats, the MVA alliance could win around 125-140 seats, and others could win around 18-23.
Matrize forecasts 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 110-130 seats for the MVA alliance, and 8-10 seats for others.
P-Marq predicts 137-157 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, 126-146 seats for the MVA alliance, and two-eight seats for others.
People's Pulse exit poll predicts 175-195 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 85-112 for the MVA, and 7-12 for others.
Poll Diary forecasts 122-186 seats for BJP. - Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) led the Mahayuti alliance, with 69-121 seats for the MVA alliance and 10-27 for others.
Times Now JVC exit polls predict 150-167 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 107-125 seats for the MVA alliance, and 13-14 for others.
The election was conducted on Nov. 20 with an overall turnout of 58.43%.
The BJP is contesting the highest number of seats (149) among all the parties, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is contesting 81 seats, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will contest 53 seats.
In the MVA, the Indian National Congress has nominated candidates for 101 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 95 seats and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) with 86.
Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (home to Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Northern Maharashtra, also called Khandesh.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra's voter turnout was recorded at 58.43%. Wherein, Mumbai City's voter turnout stood lowest in the state at 49.07%, while Mumbai Suburban recorded 51.92%.
Gadchiroli saw the highest voting in all of Maharashtra, with a 69.63% turnout. The official results of the election will be announced on Nov. 23.