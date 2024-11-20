Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Second Term For BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde's Mahayuti

Several exit polls released on Wednesday predict a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)-led Mahayuti alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. While three agencies—Dainik Bhaskar, P-Marq, and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra—have predicted a hung house in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, the Electoral Edge exit poll has predicted victory for the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)-NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)-led Maha Vikas Agadi alliance in Maharashtra.

NDTV’s Poll-of-Polls forecasts 150 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti, 125 for Congress-led MVA, and 13 for others.

Dainik Bhaskar predicts that the Mahayuti alliance will win 152-160 seats, the MVA alliance may win 130-138 seats, and others will win 6-8 seats in the 288-member assembly. In terms of party-wise data in the alliance, BJP is to get 80-90 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is to get 30-35 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win 15-20 seats.

While in MVA, Congress may win 58-60 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) will get 30-35 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will get 50-55 seats.

Electoral Edge forecasts 118 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 150 for the MVA alliance, and 20 for other parties.

Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra predicts the Mahayuti alliance could win somewhere between 128-142 seats, the MVA alliance could win around 125-140 seats, and others could win around 18-23.

Matrize forecasts 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 110-130 seats for the MVA alliance, and 8-10 seats for others.

P-Marq predicts 137-157 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, 126-146 seats for the MVA alliance, and two-eight seats for others.

People's Pulse exit poll predicts 175-195 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 85-112 for the MVA, and 7-12 for others.

Poll Diary forecasts 122-186 seats for BJP. - Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) led the Mahayuti alliance, with 69-121 seats for the MVA alliance and 10-27 for others.

Times Now JVC exit polls predict 150-167 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, 107-125 seats for the MVA alliance, and 13-14 for others.

The election was conducted on Nov. 20 with an overall turnout of 58.43%.