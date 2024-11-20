Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Neck-And-Neck Contest Sees NDA With One Seat Edge, Independents Hold Key

Exit polls for the Jharkhand assembly election 2024 predict a close contest where neither of the two main alliances is hitting the majority mark. A poll of polls compiled by NDTV gives the opposition National Democratic Alliance 39 wins in a house of 81, while the ruling INDIA bloc is ahead in 38.

Such a narrow margin puts independent and other candidates in a sweet spot, as at least four are expected to win.

A government can only be formed in Jharkhand if any political formation reaches the majority mark of 41.

Polling done by Peoples Pulse has given the biggest share to the BJP-led NDA with 44-53 seats and the INDIA coalition 30-40.

Only two exit polls by P-Marq and Axis My India predicts the JMM alliance will return to power.