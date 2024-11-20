Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Neck-And-Neck Contest Sees NDA With One Seat Edge, Independents Hold Key
Exit polls for Jharkhand assembly election 2024 show a tight race as NDA and INDIA alliances fall short of 41 seats, leaving independents pivotal in government formation.
Exit polls for the Jharkhand assembly election 2024 predict a close contest where neither of the two main alliances is hitting the majority mark. A poll of polls compiled by NDTV gives the opposition National Democratic Alliance 39 wins in a house of 81, while the ruling INDIA bloc is ahead in 38.
Such a narrow margin puts independent and other candidates in a sweet spot, as at least four are expected to win.
A government can only be formed in Jharkhand if any political formation reaches the majority mark of 41.
Polling done by Peoples Pulse has given the biggest share to the BJP-led NDA with 44-53 seats and the INDIA coalition 30-40.
Only two exit polls by P-Marq and Axis My India predicts the JMM alliance will return to power.
Jharkhand Exit Polls: What trends show. (Source: NDTV Profit)
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with the Congress, left parties, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, won power in 2019 with a comfortable majority.
This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to make the election centered around issues like illegal immigration from Bangladesh, alleged corruption by the Soren family, and welfare schemes of the Modi government at the Centre.
The JMM pitched regional pride and tribal assertion as the main poll plank following the arrest of CM Soren in an alleged money laundering case this year. He was later released on bail.
Votes will be counted on Nov. 23 and the final result is expected by evening that day.
Disclaimer: Exit polls are not always accurate.
