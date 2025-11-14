Bihar Election Results: NDA Sweeps Bihar With BJP And JDU In A Race For Top Rank

The NDA extended its lead in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, ahead in 190 of the 243 — well above the majority mark of 122. The Mahagathbandhan trailed with leads in 49 seats. The BJP crossed the 50-seat mark and led in 84 seats, while the JD(U) led in 76. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, was ahead in 23 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha led in four seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha in one.

The RJD was ahead in 37 seats and the Congress in seven. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, was not leading in any constituency after brief early gains.

“There is a significant surge in women’s support for the NDA. The margin seems to be 20-30% over the opposition. BJP and JDU each are more than the entire Mahagathbandhan’s vote share. It shows the scale of the victory,” psephologist Amitabh Tiwari said.