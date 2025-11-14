Bihar Election Results: NDA Sweeps Bihar With BJP And JDU In A Race For Top Rank
Alliance leads in 190 seats as BJP crosses 80 and Mahagathbandhan trails at 49, with emerging trends indicating a commanding majority in the 243-member Assembly.
The NDA extended its lead in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, ahead in 190 of the 243 — well above the majority mark of 122. The Mahagathbandhan trailed with leads in 49 seats. The BJP crossed the 50-seat mark and led in 84 seats, while the JD(U) led in 76. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, was ahead in 23 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha led in four seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha in one.
The RJD was ahead in 37 seats and the Congress in seven. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, was not leading in any constituency after brief early gains.
“There is a significant surge in women’s support for the NDA. The margin seems to be 20-30% over the opposition. BJP and JDU each are more than the entire Mahagathbandhan’s vote share. It shows the scale of the victory,” psephologist Amitabh Tiwari said.
#WATCH | #BiharAssemblyElections | Supporters of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrate outside JD(U) office in Patna.
JDU leader Chotu Singh says, "We congratulate Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have made Nitish Kumar victorious. We will celebrate Holi, Diwali here..."
Nitish Kumar Set To Return
The JD(U)’s showing indicated it remains central to the alliance after two decades in power, countering expectations that it would lose influence. A finish as the single-largest party would mirror the 2005 and 2010 elections, when the JD(U) led the NDA’s tally.
The Mahagathbandhan’s campaign questioned Nitish Kumar’s health and promoted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face. Early counting suggested the messaging did not shift voter preference.
Allies Record Strong Gains
Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) recorded significant gains inside the NDA, leading in 23 of the 28 seats it contested. The party won all five seats it fought in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
File photo of Chirag Paswan. (Photo source: PTI)
NDTV’s poll of exit polls projected 146 seats for the NDA and 92 for the Mahagathbandhan, down from 110 in the last Assembly. In the 2020 election, the RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while contesting 144, achieving a strike rate of 52% but falling 12 seats short of forming the government. The BJP won 74 seats and overtook the JD(U) as the larger partner, while the JD(U) secured 43.
#WATCH | #BiharAssemblyElections | Supporters of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrate JD(U) office in Patna.— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
NDA has crossed the majority mark and is leading on 185 seats (JD(U) 76, BJP 83, LJP(RV) 22, HAMS 4)
Opposition Spirals
The RJD’s leads showed a steep decline from 2020. The Congress, contesting 61 seats, led in seven compared with 19 in 2020. Its early strike rate of 26.2% is slightly below the 27.1% posted in the previous election. Based on the trends so far, the Congress is underperforming its share by 73.8%.
File photo of Tejaswi Yadav. (Photo source: PTI)
The campaign led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi focused on allegations of “vote-chori” and criticism of voter roll changes, but it did not alter the direction of the count. The RJD’s strike rate has fallen more sharply than the Congress.
Kishor’s Debut Falters
Jan Suraaj failed to retain its initial lead. The party, founded by Prashant Kishor, which briefly led in early rounds, is not ahead anywhere. Bihar unit president Manoj Bharti said the party could not communicate its message effectively. The campaign focused on education, unemployment and migration, shaping parts of the political debate but not converting into seats.
Kishor – popularly known as PK – has been one of the most talked-about figures in this year’s election. (Source: PTI)
