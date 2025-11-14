Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party Set For Flop Show As It Draws A Blank
As counting progressed on Friday morning, NDTV trends at 11:00 a.m. showed the JSP leading in none of Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies, despite briefly appearing ahead in two earlier in the day.
Prashant Kishor’s much-anticipated electoral debut appears to be falling short of expectations, with early trends from the Bihar Election Results 2025 indicating that the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is likely to flop, broadly in line with major exit poll predictions.
“We have been saying from the start that we are trying to bring new politics to Bihar. It is tough to take this politics to the people of Bihar. Prashant Kishor always said if people understood what we were saying, we would be on top; if they didn’t, we would fail. These trends show that people have failed to understand us, and we also failed to make them understand,” Jan Suraaj Bihar president Manoj Bharti told PTI on early trends.
Kishor – popularly known as PK – has been one of the most talked-about figures in this year’s election. As the architect of several major electoral victories across India, his maiden attempt at contesting as a political leader drew immense attention.
His campaign, focused on issues such as education, unemployment and migration (“palayan”), shaped much of the state’s political conversation in 2025, giving both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan uncomfortable moments during the campaign phase.
A Strong Start That Quickly Faded
Though exit polls predicted the Jan Suraaj would secure between 0 and 3 seats, the party surprised many by showing early leads in two seats as counting began at 8 am.
Contesting 238 of the 243 constituencies, the initial surge offered the JSP a glimmer of hope before numbers stabilised and trends swung back to align with the forecasts.
NDA Heads for Dominant Victory
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), surged ahead comfortably.
By 9.16 am, the alliance had crossed the majority mark of 122 seats, and by 9.50 am, it had surpassed 150 seats, signalling the possibility of a near-complete sweep.
Could JSP Still Influence the Outcome?
Although the Jan Suraaj is unlikely to make a significant impact in terms of seats, analysts believe it could still influence the broader result through its vote share.
One exit poll, conducted by Peoples Pulse, projected that JSP could secure close to 10% of the total votes – potentially more than the Congress. For a debutant party, such an outcome would be notable.
Peoples Pulse estimated 46.2% vote share for the NDA and 37.9% for the Mahagathbandhan, suggesting that even a small shift in JSP’s support could have meaningful implications.