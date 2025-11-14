Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party Set For Flop Show As It Draws A Blank

Prashant Kishor’s much-anticipated electoral debut appears to be falling short of expectations, with early trends from the Bihar Election Results 2025 indicating that the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is likely to flop, broadly in line with major exit poll predictions.

As counting progressed on Friday morning, NDTV trends at 11:00 a.m. showed the JSP leading in none of Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies, despite briefly appearing ahead in two earlier in the day.

“We have been saying from the start that we are trying to bring new politics to Bihar. It is tough to take this politics to the people of Bihar. Prashant Kishor always said if people understood what we were saying, we would be on top; if they didn’t, we would fail. These trends show that people have failed to understand us, and we also failed to make them understand,” Jan Suraaj Bihar president Manoj Bharti told PTI on early trends.

Kishor – popularly known as PK – has been one of the most talked-about figures in this year’s election. As the architect of several major electoral victories across India, his maiden attempt at contesting as a political leader drew immense attention.

His campaign, focused on issues such as education, unemployment and migration (“palayan”), shaped much of the state’s political conversation in 2025, giving both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan uncomfortable moments during the campaign phase.