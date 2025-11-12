Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA Victory With Bigger Majority, Says Vote Vibe — Check Seat-Share Breakup

Vote Vibe, the polling agency led by Amitabh Tiwari, projected on Wednesday the return of the National Democratic Alliance with a majority in the Bihar assembly election.

The NDA is expected to win 125-145 seats, followed by 95-115 by the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 by Prashant Kishor-founded Jan Suraaj Party.

The BJP-JDU-Chirag bloc is likely to secure 45.3% vote share, closely followed by Mahagathbandhan's 41.9%. JSP is expected to draw 5.2% of the popular vote in Bihar, according to the Vote Vibe exit poll.

The ruling alliance is projected to secure the most votes among OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, EBCs and General castes. The MGB is expected to maintain its popularity with Yadav and Muslim voters.

Notably, Axis My India polling shows JSP picking its highest share of votes from the general category, which is the core base of the BJP.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition bloc may secure 46% of the male vote, compared to 42.1% for the NDA. On the other hand, the NDA is seen to corner 48.5% of the women vote in Bihar, likely due to Nitish Kumar's popularity within the constituency.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties form the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar voted in the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday. The results will be announced on Friday, Nov. 14.

NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.

However, exit polls are based on estimates, and may differ from the actual outcome. The official results will be out on Friday, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA won 125 seats and the MGB 110.