RBI Monetary Policy: Linking Benign Inflation To Future Rate Cuts Is Speculative, Says Governor Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that the central bank would not draw any conclusions on future interest rate cuts despite the expectation of very benign inflation in the coming months.

"Expectation is it is going to be very benign; whether that opens up policy for further rate cut, that would be getting into speculation and I don’t want to get into it," Malhotra said during his post-policy interaction with reporters.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% on Friday, extending the monetary easing delivered so far in FY26. The central bank kept its stance neutral as inflation continued to ease and domestic demand remained firm. The move marked the third rate cut this financial year, adding up to 125 basis points of reductions.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the rate cut, while five members supported the neutral stance and one favoured a shift to accommodative. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation had fallen rapidly in recent months and described the combination of subdued price pressures and strong growth as a rare balancing period for the economy.