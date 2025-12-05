RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%; Maintains 'Neutral' Stance

The central bank said that inflation had eased sharply, helped by a broad decline in food prices, according to a separate statement. RBI added that underlying pressures were low, even after accounting for precious metal price movements.

The RBI's statement came at a time when consumer prices had fallen to an all-time low in October. Retail inflation eased sharply as food prices continued to retreat and the effect of recent GST rate reductions filtered through the system. Official data last month showed CPI inflation at 0.25%, down from 1.44% in September. This marked the lowest annual reading since the current index was introduced. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a print of 0.4%.

The central bank also noted that the fall in inflation had become more generalised across categories and created room for policy support.

RBI expects price pressures to stay contained through the rest of the year. It now projects inflation at 2.0% for FY26, with 0.6% in Q3 and 2.9% in Q4, marking a downward revision from the earlier outlook. Inflation is expected to move towards the 4% target in the first half of FY27, with projections of 3.9% in Q1 and 4.0% in Q2.