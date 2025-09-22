New GST Rates: Full List Of Bikes, Scooters, Motorcycles That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
With the GST 2.0 reforms kicking in, motorcycles under 350cc from Honda, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have become more affordable for buyers.
The new GST 2.0 reforms coming into effect this Navratri season have brought cheer to prospective motorcycle and scooter buyers.
Announced earlier this month by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the changes aim to simplify the Goods and Services Tax framework while providing direct relief to consumers across the automobile sector.
Under the updated tax structure, two-wheelers with engine capacities up to 350cc have seen their GST rate drop from 28% to 18%. This is expected to make popular entry-level motorcycles and scooters more affordable, encouraging first-time buyers and boosting festive-season sales.
Meanwhile, high-end motorcycles above 350cc have been moved to the 40% slab, consistent with the new classification for premium products.
According to NDTV, nearly 98% of India’s two-wheeler market comprises scooters and motorcycles under 350cc. So, the GST cuts will have a significant impact on buyers. Popular models like the Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are expected to see notable price reductions.
Bajaj Auto: Two-Wheelers And KTM Motorcycles
Bajaj has cut up to Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles.
Bajaj Platina 110, previously priced at Rs 71,558, is expected at Rs 66,007.
TVS Motor Company: Price Cuts Across Models
TVS bikes will become cheaper by up to Rs 22,000.
TVS Jupiter 125 (124cc) is expected at Rs 70,667, down from Rs 77,000.
TVS NTORQ 125 may fall from Rs 85,000 to Rs 77,778.
TVS Raider 125 will also see a price reduction.
Suzuki Motorcycle India: GST Benefits Passed On
Prices across Suzuki models will reduce by up to Rs 18,024.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 could see a Rs 6,444 cut, bringing its price to Rs 75,556.
Royal Enfield: Price Drop On 350cc Range
Price drops in the 350cc range go up to Rs 22,000.
Hunter 350 sees a discount of up to Rs 15,000.
Classic 350 will be cheaper by around Rs 16,500.
Meteor 350 will cost up to Rs 19,000 less.
Honda Two-Wheelers: Major Price Cuts
Activa 110 is now Rs 7,874 cheaper.
Dio 110 has a reduction of Rs 7,157.
Activa 125 is down by Rs 8,259.
Dio 125 is Rs 8,042 cheaper.
Shine 100 comes down by Rs 5,672.
Shine 100 DX is Rs 6,256 cheaper.
Livo 110 has dropped by Rs 7,165.
Shine 125 is Rs 7,443 cheaper.
SP125 comes down by Rs 8,447.
CB125 Hornet is Rs 9,229 cheaper.
Unicorn has a price cut of Rs 9,948.
SP160 is Rs 10,635 lower.
Hornet 2.0 comes down by Rs 13,026.
NX200 is Rs 13,978 cheaper.
CB350 H’ness sees a reduction of Rs 18,598.
CB350RS is Rs 18,857 cheaper.
CB350 comes down by Rs 18,887.
The reform extends beyond two-wheelers. A variety of cars, household items, electronics, and televisions will also see price reductions. This represents the most significant GST overhaul since the system was introduced in 2017.
With these changes, consumers can expect substantial savings on various purchases during the festive season, making it an ideal time for buyers to upgrade their two-wheelers.