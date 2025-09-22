New GST Rates: Full List Of Bikes, Scooters, Motorcycles That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut

The new GST 2.0 reforms coming into effect this Navratri season have brought cheer to prospective motorcycle and scooter buyers.

Announced earlier this month by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the changes aim to simplify the Goods and Services Tax framework while providing direct relief to consumers across the automobile sector.

Under the updated tax structure, two-wheelers with engine capacities up to 350cc have seen their GST rate drop from 28% to 18%. This is expected to make popular entry-level motorcycles and scooters more affordable, encouraging first-time buyers and boosting festive-season sales.

Meanwhile, high-end motorcycles above 350cc have been moved to the 40% slab, consistent with the new classification for premium products.

According to NDTV, nearly 98% of India’s two-wheeler market comprises scooters and motorcycles under 350cc. So, the GST cuts will have a significant impact on buyers. Popular models like the Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are expected to see notable price reductions.