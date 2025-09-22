New GST Rates: Full List Of Cars That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
Many car brands have already confirmed that they will pass on the full GST benefit to buyers.
The major GST reforms came into effect from September 22, the first day of Sharad Navratri. The government has announced tax cuts on several goods, including vehicles, to boost consumption across India.
Automakers and consumers are expected to benefit, particularly in light of the festive season. Many car brands have already confirmed they will pass on the full GST benefit to buyers. With Navratri and Diwali approaching, auto dealers are preparing for a significant rise in sales.
GST 2.0: Small Cars Get Cheaper
The GST on small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This includes petrol cars with engines under 1200cc and diesel cars under 1500cc, both not exceeding four metres in length.
This move is likely to attract first-time buyers and increase car ownership in smaller cities and towns. Auto dealerships, service centres and vehicle loan providers are also expected to benefit from the sales surge.
GST 2.0: Boost for Large Cars
Large cars will now be taxed at a flat 40%, with the previous cess completely removed. While the rate remains high, the removal of the cess simplifies taxation and reduces the overall burden on the consumers.
GST 2.0: Discounts On Top Car Brands:
Several carmakers are offering massive discounts following the new GST cuts. Mahindra is giving benefits of up to Rs 1.56 lakh, while Tata Motors offers up to Rs 1.55 lakh off. Toyota buyers can save up to Rs 3.49 lakh, and Kia is offering discounts as high as Rs 4.48 lakh. Skoda benefits amount up to Rs 5.8 lakh. Hyundai is also offering up to Rs 2.4 lakh in savings following the new rates.
Mahindra - Up to Rs 1.56 lakh off
Bolero Neo: Rs 1.27 lakh cheaper
XUV 3XO: Rs 1.40 lakh (petrol), Rs 1.56 lakh (diesel) cut
Scorpio N: Rs 1.45 lakh cut
XUV700: Rs 1.43 lakh lower
Thar range: Up to Rs 1.35 lakh lower
Thar Roxx: Rs 1.33 lakh reduction
Scorpio Classic: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper
Tata Motors - Up to Rs 1.55 lakh off
Tiago: Rs 75,000 cheaper
Tigor: Rs 80,000 reduction
Altroz: Rs 1.10 lakh cut
Punch: Rs 85,000 lower
Nexon: Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper
Harrier: Rs 1.40 lakh cut
Safari: Rs 1.45 lakh cheaper
Curvv: Rs 65,000 reduction
Toyota - Up to Rs 3.49 lakh off
Fortuner: Rs 3.49 lakh cut
Legender: Rs 3.34 lakh lower
Hilux: Rs 2.52 lakh cheaper
Innova Hycross: Rs 1.15 lakh reduction
Vellfire: Rs 2.78 lakh cut
Camry: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper
Innova Crysta: Rs 1.80 lakh cut
Range Rover - Up to Rs 30.4 lakh off
Range Rover 4.4P SV LWB: Rs 30.4 lakh cheaper
Range Rover 3.0D SV LWB: Rs 27.4 lakh cut
Range Rover 3.0P Autobiography: Rs 18.3 lakh lower
Range Rover Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two: Rs 19.7 lakh off
Discovery: Up to Rs 9.9 lakh off
Discovery Sport: Rs 4.6 lakh cheaper
Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 6 lakh cheaper
Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 4.6 lakh off
Defender range: Up to Rs 18.6 lakh cut
Kia - Up to Rs 4.48 lakh off
Sonet: Rs 1.64 lakh cheaper
Syros: Rs 1.86 lakh reduction
Seltos: Rs 75,372 cut
Carens: Rs 48,513 cheaper
Carens Clavis: Rs 78,674 cut
Carnival: Rs 4.48 lakh reduction
Skoda - Benefits up to Rs 5.8 lakh
Kodiaq: Rs 3.3 lakh GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers
Kushaq: Rs 66,000 GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers
Slavia: Rs 63,000 GST cut + Rs 1.2 lakh festive offers
Hyundai - Up to Rs 2.4 lakh off
Grand i10 Nios: Rs 73,808 cut
Aura: Rs 78,465 cheaper
Exter: Rs 89,209 reduction
i20: Rs 98,053 cut (N-Line Rs 1.08 lakh)
Venue: Rs 1.23 lakh cut (N-Line Rs 1.19 lakh)
Verna: Rs 60,640 lower
Creta: Rs 72,145 cut (N-Line Rs 71,762)
Alcazar: Rs 75,376 cheaper
Tucson: Rs 2.4 lakh cut
Renault - Up to Rs 96,395 off
Kiger: Rs 96,395 cheaper
Maruti Suzuki - Up to Rs 2.25 lakh off
Alto K10: Rs 40,000 cheaper
WagonR: Rs 57,000 cut
Swift: Rs 58,000 cheaper
Dzire: Rs 61,000 lower
Baleno: Rs 60,000 cut
Fronx: Rs 68,000 cheaper
Brezza: Rs 78,000 cut
Eeco: Rs 51,000 cheaper
Ertiga: Rs 41,000 cut
Celerio: Rs 50,000 cheaper
S-Presso: Rs 38,000 cut
Ignis: Rs 52,000 cheaper
Jimny: Rs 1.14 lakh lower
XL6: Rs 35,000 cut
Invicto: Rs 2.25 lakh cut
Nissan - Up to Rs 1 lakh off
Magnite Visia MT: Now under Rs 6 lakh
Magnite CVT Tekna: Rs 97,300 cut
Magnite CVT Tekna+: Rs 1,00,400 cut
CNG Retrofit Kit: Now Rs 71,999 (Rs 3,000 cheaper)
Honda - Up to Rs 72,800 off
Honda Amaze 2nd Gen: Up to Rs 72,800
Honda Amaze 3rd Gen: Up to Rs 95,500
Honda Elevate Up: to Rs 58,400
Honda City Up: to Rs 57,500