New GST Rates: Full List Of Cars That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut

The major GST reforms came into effect from September 22, the first day of Sharad Navratri. The government has announced tax cuts on several goods, including vehicles, to boost consumption across India.

Automakers and consumers are expected to benefit, particularly in light of the festive season. Many car brands have already confirmed they will pass on the full GST benefit to buyers. With Navratri and Diwali approaching, auto dealers are preparing for a significant rise in sales.