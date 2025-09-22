Business NewsEconomy & FinanceNew GST Rates: Full List Of Cars That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
New GST Rates: Full List Of Cars That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut

Many car brands have already confirmed that they will pass on the full GST benefit to buyers.

22 Sep 2025, 12:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
New GST Rates For Cars
The major GST reforms came into effect from September 22, the first day of Sharad Navratri. The government has announced tax cuts on several goods, including vehicles, to boost consumption across India.

Automakers and consumers are expected to benefit, particularly in light of the festive season. Many car brands have already confirmed they will pass on the full GST benefit to buyers. With Navratri and Diwali approaching, auto dealers are preparing for a significant rise in sales.

GST 2.0: Small Cars Get Cheaper

The GST on small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This includes petrol cars with engines under 1200cc and diesel cars under 1500cc, both not exceeding four metres in length.

This move is likely to attract first-time buyers and increase car ownership in smaller cities and towns. Auto dealerships, service centres and vehicle loan providers are also expected to benefit from the sales surge.

GST 2.0: Boost for Large Cars

Large cars will now be taxed at a flat 40%, with the previous cess completely removed. While the rate remains high, the removal of the cess simplifies taxation and reduces the overall burden on the consumers.

GST 2.0: Discounts On Top Car Brands:

Several carmakers are offering massive discounts following the new GST cuts. Mahindra is giving benefits of up to Rs 1.56 lakh, while Tata Motors offers up to Rs 1.55 lakh off. Toyota buyers can save up to Rs 3.49 lakh, and Kia is offering discounts as high as Rs 4.48 lakh. Skoda benefits amount up to Rs 5.8 lakh. Hyundai is also offering up to Rs 2.4 lakh in savings following the new rates.

Mahindra - Up to Rs 1.56 lakh off

Bolero Neo: Rs 1.27 lakh cheaper

XUV 3XO: Rs 1.40 lakh (petrol), Rs 1.56 lakh (diesel) cut

Scorpio N: Rs 1.45 lakh cut

XUV700: Rs 1.43 lakh lower

Thar range: Up to Rs 1.35 lakh lower

Thar Roxx: Rs 1.33 lakh reduction

Scorpio Classic: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper

Tata Motors - Up to Rs 1.55 lakh off

Tiago: Rs 75,000 cheaper

Tigor: Rs 80,000 reduction

Altroz: Rs 1.10 lakh cut

Punch: Rs 85,000 lower

Nexon: Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper

Harrier: Rs 1.40 lakh cut

Safari: Rs 1.45 lakh cheaper

Curvv: Rs 65,000 reduction

Toyota - Up to Rs 3.49 lakh off

Fortuner: Rs 3.49 lakh cut

Legender: Rs 3.34 lakh lower

Hilux: Rs 2.52 lakh cheaper

Innova Hycross: Rs 1.15 lakh reduction

Vellfire: Rs 2.78 lakh cut

Camry: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper

Innova Crysta: Rs 1.80 lakh cut

Range Rover - Up to Rs 30.4 lakh off

Range Rover 4.4P SV LWB: Rs 30.4 lakh cheaper

Range Rover 3.0D SV LWB: Rs 27.4 lakh cut

Range Rover 3.0P Autobiography: Rs 18.3 lakh lower

Range Rover Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two: Rs 19.7 lakh off

Discovery: Up to Rs 9.9 lakh off

Discovery Sport: Rs 4.6 lakh cheaper

Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 6 lakh cheaper

Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 4.6 lakh off

Defender range: Up to Rs 18.6 lakh cut

Kia - Up to Rs 4.48 lakh off

Sonet: Rs 1.64 lakh cheaper

Syros: Rs 1.86 lakh reduction

Seltos: Rs 75,372 cut

Carens: Rs 48,513 cheaper

Carens Clavis: Rs 78,674 cut

Carnival: Rs 4.48 lakh reduction

Skoda - Benefits up to Rs 5.8 lakh

Kodiaq: Rs 3.3 lakh GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers

Kushaq: Rs 66,000 GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers

Slavia: Rs 63,000 GST cut + Rs 1.2 lakh festive offers

Hyundai - Up to Rs 2.4 lakh off

Grand i10 Nios: Rs 73,808 cut

Aura: Rs 78,465 cheaper

Exter: Rs 89,209 reduction

i20: Rs 98,053 cut (N-Line Rs 1.08 lakh)

Venue: Rs 1.23 lakh cut (N-Line Rs 1.19 lakh)

Verna: Rs 60,640 lower

Creta: Rs 72,145 cut (N-Line Rs 71,762)

Alcazar: Rs 75,376 cheaper

Tucson: Rs 2.4 lakh cut

Renault - Up to Rs 96,395 off

Kiger: Rs 96,395 cheaper

Maruti Suzuki - Up to Rs 2.25 lakh off

Alto K10: Rs 40,000 cheaper

WagonR: Rs 57,000 cut

Swift: Rs 58,000 cheaper

Dzire: Rs 61,000 lower

Baleno: Rs 60,000 cut

Fronx: Rs 68,000 cheaper

Brezza: Rs 78,000 cut

Eeco: Rs 51,000 cheaper

Ertiga: Rs 41,000 cut

Celerio: Rs 50,000 cheaper

S-Presso: Rs 38,000 cut

Ignis: Rs 52,000 cheaper

Jimny: Rs 1.14 lakh lower

XL6: Rs 35,000 cut

Invicto: Rs 2.25 lakh cut

Nissan - Up to Rs 1 lakh off

Magnite Visia MT: Now under Rs 6 lakh

Magnite CVT Tekna: Rs 97,300 cut

Magnite CVT Tekna+: Rs 1,00,400 cut

CNG Retrofit Kit: Now Rs 71,999 (Rs 3,000 cheaper)

Honda - Up to Rs 72,800 off

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen: Up to Rs 72,800

Honda Amaze 3rd Gen: Up to Rs 95,500

Honda Elevate Up: to Rs 58,400

Honda City Up: to Rs 57,500

