TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
TVS scooters, including the Jupiter 125 and Ntorq 125 and 150, have become significantly more affordable following the GST 2.0 tax reforms.
With the new GST 2.0 rates taking effect on Sept. 22, TVS Motor Company has passed on the full tax benefits to customers, making its popular scooters and mopeds cheaper. The revised tax structure has reduced GST on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18%, directly translating to significant savings for buyers of models such as the TVS Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125 and Ntorq 150.
Customers can now save up to Rs 7,731 on the Jupiter 125 range. The Ntorq 125 variants have seen price reductions of up to Rs 8,922, while the more powerful Ntorq 150 now comes cheaper by up to Rs 10,600.
TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Delhi
Drum Alloy: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 82,395 | New Price: Rs 75,600 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,795
Disc: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 87,662 | New Price: Rs 80,500 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,162
DT SXC: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 90,722 | New Price: Rs 83,300 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,422
SmartXonnect: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 94,131 | New Price: Rs 86,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,731
TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Mumbai After New GST Rate
Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 82,800
Disc: New Price: Rs 86,000
DT SXC: New Price: Rs 88,100
SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 92,300
*All are ex-showroom prices.
TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Bengaluru After New GST Rate
Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 82,900
Disc: New Price: Rs 87,400
DT SXC: New Price: Rs 89,600
SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 91,800
*All are ex-showroom prices.
ALSO READ
New GST Rates: Full List Of Bikes, Scooters, Motorcycles That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Hyderabad After New GST Rate
Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 78,500
Disc: New Price: Rs 83,400
DT SXC: New Price: Rs 86,200
SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 89,300
*All are ex-showroom prices.
TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Chennai After New GST Rate
Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 84,200
Disc: New Price: Rs 89,400
DT SXC: New Price: Rs 90,300
SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 92,100
*All are ex-showroom prices.
TVS Ntorq 125 Price In Delhi
Disc: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 88,142 | New Price: Rs 80,900 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,242
Race Edition: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 93,832 | New Price: Rs 86,200 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,632
Super Squad Edition: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 98,747 | New Price: Rs 90,700 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,047
Race XP: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,00,417 | New Price: Rs 92,200 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,217
XT: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,08,722 | New Price: Rs 99,800 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,922
TVS Ntorq 125 Price In Other Metro Cities
Mumbai: Rs 83,400
Hyderabad: Rs 87,200
Chennai: Rs 88,800
Bengaluru: Rs 86,900
*All are ex-showroom prices of the Disc model.
TVS Ntorq 150 Price In Delhi
Standard: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,19,000 | New Price: Rs 1,09,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 9,600
TFT: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,29,000 | New Price: Rs 1,18,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 10,600
TVS Ntorq Engine Performance And Specs
The TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7 cc engine, producing 9.7 kW at 7,000 rpm and weighing 115 kg. Slightly smaller, the TVS Ntorq 125 comes with a 124.8 cc engine, generating 7.5 kW at 7,000 rpm and tipping the scales at 110 kg. The TVS Jupiter 125 features a 124.76 cc engine, delivers 6 kW at 6,500 rpm, and weighs 108 kg, making it a lightweight yet efficient option for city rides.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. For all the latest prices in your city, check the official website of TVS Motors.