Business NewsEconomy & Finance⁠TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
ADVERTISEMENT

⁠TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price

TVS scooters, including the Jupiter 125 and Ntorq 125 and 150, have become significantly more affordable following the GST 2.0 tax reforms.

25 Sep 2025, 01:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq Price
TVS Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125 and Ntorq 150 have seen price cuts after new GST rates. image: Gemini AI
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

With the new GST 2.0 rates taking effect on Sept. 22, TVS Motor Company has passed on the full tax benefits to customers, making its popular scooters and mopeds cheaper. The revised tax structure has reduced GST on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18%, directly translating to significant savings for buyers of models such as the TVS Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125 and Ntorq 150.

Customers can now save up to Rs 7,731 on the Jupiter 125 range. The Ntorq 125 variants have seen price reductions of up to Rs 8,922, while the more powerful Ntorq 150 now comes cheaper by up to Rs 10,600.

TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Delhi

Drum Alloy: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 82,395 | New Price: Rs 75,600 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,795

Disc: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 87,662 | New Price: Rs 80,500 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,162

DT SXC: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 90,722 | New Price: Rs 83,300 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,422

SmartXonnect: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 94,131 | New Price: Rs 86,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,731

TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Mumbai After New GST Rate

Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 82,800

Disc: New Price: Rs 86,000

DT SXC: New Price: Rs 88,100

SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 92,300

*All are ex-showroom prices.

ALSO READ

TVS Jupiter Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
Opinion
TVS Jupiter Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
Read More

TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Bengaluru After New GST Rate

Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 82,900

Disc: New Price: Rs 87,400

DT SXC: New Price: Rs 89,600

SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 91,800

*All are ex-showroom prices.

ALSO READ

New GST Rates: Full List Of Bikes, Scooters, Motorcycles That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
Opinion
New GST Rates: Full List Of Bikes, Scooters, Motorcycles That Get Cheaper After GST Tax Cut
Read More

TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Hyderabad After New GST Rate

Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 78,500

Disc: New Price: Rs 83,400

DT SXC: New Price: Rs 86,200

SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 89,300

*All are ex-showroom prices.

ALSO READ

Honda Activa Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
Opinion
Honda Activa Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
Read More

TVS Jupiter 125 Price In Chennai After New GST Rate

Drum Alloy: New Price: Rs 84,200

Disc: New Price: Rs 89,400

DT SXC: New Price: Rs 90,300

SmartXonnect: New Price: Rs 92,100

*All are ex-showroom prices.

ALSO READ

Hero Splendor Gets Cheaper By Up To Rs 7,253 With GST Price Cut — Revised Rates Here
Opinion
Hero Splendor Gets Cheaper By Up To Rs 7,253 With GST Price Cut — Revised Rates Here
Read More

TVS Ntorq 125 Price In Delhi

Disc: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 88,142 | New Price: Rs 80,900 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,242

Race Edition: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 93,832 | New Price: Rs 86,200 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,632

Super Squad Edition: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 98,747 | New Price: Rs 90,700 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,047

Race XP: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,00,417 | New Price: Rs 92,200 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,217

XT: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,08,722 | New Price: Rs 99,800 | Price Decrease: Rs 8,922

TVS Ntorq 125 Price In Other Metro Cities

  • Mumbai: Rs 83,400

  • Hyderabad: Rs 87,200

  • Chennai: Rs 88,800

  • Bengaluru: Rs 86,900

*All are ex-showroom prices of the Disc model.

TVS Ntorq 150 Price In Delhi

Standard: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,19,000 | New Price: Rs 1,09,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 9,600

TFT: Current Ex-Showroom: Rs 1,29,000 | New Price: Rs 1,18,400 | Price Decrease: Rs 10,600

TVS Ntorq Engine Performance And Specs

The TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7 cc engine, producing 9.7 kW at 7,000 rpm and weighing 115 kg. Slightly smaller, the TVS Ntorq 125 comes with a 124.8 cc engine, generating 7.5 kW at 7,000 rpm and tipping the scales at 110 kg. The TVS Jupiter 125 features a 124.76 cc engine, delivers 6 kW at 6,500 rpm, and weighs 108 kg, making it a lightweight yet efficient option for city rides.

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. For all the latest prices in your city, check the official website of TVS Motors.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT