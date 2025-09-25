⁠TVS Jupiter 125, TVS Ntorq Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price

With the new GST 2.0 rates taking effect on Sept. 22, TVS Motor Company has passed on the full tax benefits to customers, making its popular scooters and mopeds cheaper. The revised tax structure has reduced GST on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18%, directly translating to significant savings for buyers of models such as the TVS Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125 and Ntorq 150.

Customers can now save up to Rs 7,731 on the Jupiter 125 range. The Ntorq 125 variants have seen price reductions of up to Rs 8,922, while the more powerful Ntorq 150 now comes cheaper by up to Rs 10,600.