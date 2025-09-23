TVS Jupiter Price After New GST Rates: Base Model Becomes Cheaper, Starts At THIS Price
TVS Jupiter On Road Price After GST 2.0: Under the revised GST structure, two-wheelers with engine capacity below 350cc will now attract 18% tax, reduced from the earlier 28%.
Following the goods and services tax (GST) reforms announced by the government, TVS Motor Company is among those which has decided to pass on the full GST benefits to the consumers. With the move, TVS products, including its popular lineup of two wheelers, are set to become more affordable.
Under the revised GST structure, two-wheelers with engine capacity below 350cc will now attract 18% tax, reduced from the earlier 28%. This means consumers will have to pay less when buying a new two-wheeler. As part of the move, several brands are offering discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on models under 350cc.
The revised rates, which came into effect on Sept. 22, have made TVS’s popular two-wheeler model, the Jupiter, more affordable. The price of the base variant has now dropped to around Rs 72,000.
The TVS Jupiter comes with a 113.3 cc engine that has a single cylinder and works on a 4-stroke system. It gives a maximum power of 5.9 kW at 6500 rpm and a torque of 9.8 Nm at 5000 rpm with assist, or 9.2 Nm without assist.
It has 2 valves and uses a paper air filter. The Jupiter runs on a CVT automatic transmission, which makes it easy to ride, especially in city traffic.
The TVS Jupiter is available in 5 editions: Drum, Drum Alloy, SmartXonnect Drum, SmartXonnect Disc, and Special Edition. Each variant offers a mix of features suited for different riders.
On the official website, the starting price for TVS Jupiter is listed at Rs 72,400, making it a great option in its segment. According to Bike Dekho, the model was earlier priced at Rs 78,881 (ex-showroom).
The TVS Jupiter is available in Delhi at an ex-showroom price of Rs 72,400 for the Drum variant. Drum Alloy and Special Edition variants range from Rs 77,200 to Rs 84,400.
The on-road price of the Drum variant in Delhi comes at around Rs 86,944.