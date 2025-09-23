⁠Honda Activa Becomes Cheaper By Rs 7,000 With GST Price Cut — Check Latest Rates Here

The Honda Activa, one of India’s highest-selling scooters, has become more affordable after the government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into force on Sept. 22. The GST 2.0 reform has slashed the tax on two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18%, directly bringing down ex-showroom prices across the segment.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reforms to simplify the GST framework and offer direct relief to consumers.