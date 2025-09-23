Honda Activa Becomes Cheaper By Rs 7,000 With GST Price Cut — Check Latest Rates Here
Honda Activa prices have dropped by up to Rs 7,831 following the nationwide GST reduction on two-wheelers below 350cc.
The Honda Activa, one of India’s highest-selling scooters, has become more affordable after the government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into force on Sept. 22. The GST 2.0 reform has slashed the tax on two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18%, directly bringing down ex-showroom prices across the segment.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reforms to simplify the GST framework and offer direct relief to consumers.
Honda Activa New Prices After GST Rate Cut
Honda’s Activa range, covering both 110cc and 125cc models, now comes with significant price reductions.
Honda Activa 110 STD: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 81,045 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 74,713 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,332.
Honda Activa 110 DLX: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 91,565 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 84,411 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,154.
Honda Activa 110 Anniversary Edition: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 92,565 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 85,333 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,232.
Honda Activa 110 H-Smart: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 95,567 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 88,101 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,466.
Honda Activa 125 DLX: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 96,270 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 88,749 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,521.
Honda Activa 125 Anniversary Edition: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 97,270 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 89,671 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,599.
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1,00,242 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 92,411 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,831.
These cuts make the scooter more accessible just in time for the Navratri shopping season.
Other Honda Scooters See Price Drops Too
Honda Dio 110 STD: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 75,026 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 69,165 | Price Decrease: Rs 5,861.
Honda Dio 110 DLX: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 86,881 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 80,093 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,788.
Honda Dio 125 STD: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 92,217 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 85,013 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,204.
Honda Dio 125 H-Smart: Current Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 97,612 | New Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 89,986 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,626.
Wider Impact On Two-Wheeler Market
Nearly 98% of India’s two-wheeler market consists of scooters and motorcycles below 350cc. The GST cut is expected to benefit thousands of buyers and drive up festive-season sales.