Hero Splendor Gets Cheaper By Up To Rs 7,253 With GST Price Cut — Revised Rates Here

The revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, known as GST 2.0, came into effect on Sept. 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri. The timing could not be better for two-wheeler buyers as the festive season traditionally drives strong consumer spending.

The updated tax structure lowers GST on two-wheelers with engine capacities up to 350cc from 28% to 18%. This move, announced earlier this month by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is aimed at simplifying the tax system and directly reducing costs for buyers.

Now, with Diwali to follow next month, buyers can take advantage of these tax cuts to make significant savings on popular motorcycles and scooters.