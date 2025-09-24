Hero Splendor Gets Cheaper By Up To Rs 7,253 With GST Price Cut — Revised Rates Here
Hero Splendor buyers can now benefit from substantial savings as GST 2.0 comes into effect, lowering prices for two-wheelers under 350cc.
The revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, known as GST 2.0, came into effect on Sept. 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri. The timing could not be better for two-wheeler buyers as the festive season traditionally drives strong consumer spending.
The updated tax structure lowers GST on two-wheelers with engine capacities up to 350cc from 28% to 18%. This move, announced earlier this month by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is aimed at simplifying the tax system and directly reducing costs for buyers.
Now, with Diwali to follow next month, buyers can take advantage of these tax cuts to make significant savings on popular motorcycles and scooters.
Hero Splendor Price Reduction
Hero MotoCorp has said that it will pass on the full tax benefit to customers. With the GST cut, Splendor variants are now cheaper by up to Rs 7,253, making them even more attractive.
Here Are The Revised Honda Splendor Prices:
Splendor Plus Drum: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 80,166 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 73,903 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,262.
Splendor Plus i3S: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 81,416 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 75,055 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,360.
Splendor Plus Xtec: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 83,991 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 77,429 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,561.
Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 87,291 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 80,471 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,819.
Super Splendor Xtec Disc: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 92,848 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 85,594 | Price Decrease: Rs 7,253.
Super Splendor Xtec Drum: Current Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 88,948 | Expected Ex-Showroom Delhi Price: Rs 81,998 | Price Decrease: Rs 6,949.
Market Impact
Nearly 98% of two-wheelers sold in India have engines under 350cc. As such, the GST reduction is likely to have a major impact on buyers, making well-known models like the Hero Splendor more affordable during the peak festive season.
For budget-conscious buyers, this is an ideal time to upgrade or buy a new ride, with savings of up to Rs 7,253 on Hero’s flagship Splendor models.