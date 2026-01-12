US-India Trade Deal To Lead To Job Losses? Ajay Bagga's Stern Warning

According to Bagga, the India-US trade deal is not happening in a hurry and he does not see any requirement at the US' end to push through the deal. ''I don't foresee a trade deal. They're making an example out of India,'' said Bagga. The expert believes that the 25% excess punitive tariff on India could be removed, in case there is a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

However, just on the India-US negotiations, Bagga claimed that the deal ''is not happening''. Giving a warning, he explained, ''It is a very big risk for India. Second-order effects will start coming in, in terms of job losses in the textiles, gems & jewellery and leather sectors.''. However, he added that the bigger risk will come towards India's service exports.

Elaborating on the trade deal, Bagga said India needs to conclude atleast ''some kind of a transient agreement, even if a trade deal doesn't happen''. However, he added that after the Venezuelan crisis, ''its a very aggressive Trump administration'', and doubts if there will be any movement on this front.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday urged for trust in India, a day after the Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected speculation that the India-US trade agreement failed to materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a phone call to US President Donald Trump.

Responding to a question on United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's comment that negotiations with India failed while Washington moved ahead with with other countries, Goyal said at NDTV Power Play, "Trust your country, your motherland, not foreign statements".