Iran Warns US, Israel Of Retaliation As Unrest Enters Third Week

Tehran warned the US and Israel against any intervention over nationwide protests in Iran, as demonstrations entered their third week and fatalities mounted.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said deaths linked to the recent unrest, which began over a currency crisis on Dec. 28, had reached 116, with most killed by live ammunition or pellet gunfire. Saturday marked the third night of intensified nationwide demonstrations, following calls by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former shah, to seize city centers and stage strikes in key sectors.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the Iranian regime not to fire on demonstrators, including saying on Saturday that the US “stands ready to help!!!” The president has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes, the New York Times reported, citing multiple US officials.

“In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories and US military and shipping centers will be legitimate targets for us,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in remarks broadcast on state television.

He reiterated a warning that Iran could act preemptively against potential threats. “Within the framework of legitimate self-defense, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an attack,” he said.

Late on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of fueling violent unrest and warned against any action against Tehran.

“The only ‘delusional’ aspect of the current situation is the belief that arson does not ultimately burn the arsonists,” Araghchi said.

Alongside those killed, another 2,638 people had been detained, the Human Rights Activists organization said. Some of those killed included medical personnel, and seven of the victims were under 18, it added.