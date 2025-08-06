Trump To Impose Additional 25% Tariffs On India For Russia Oil Purchase

United States President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil, the White House said on Wednesday.

Trump has signed an executive order mandating the imposition of additional import levies. "I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he stated in the order, uploaded by the White House on its website.

"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent," Trump added.

This additional 25% tariff will come into effect from Aug. 27, as per the order.

This comes a week after Trump announced 25% reciprocal tariffs against India, starting from Aug. 7, citing the country's "trade barriers" and the wide "fiscal deficit" in the India-US trading relations.

The cumulative tariff on India adds up to 50%. This is at par with the import levies imposed by the Trump administration against Brazil.

China and Mexico were threatened with sharper levies, but both countries negotiated interim tariff pauses amid the ongoing trade talks.

The tariffs on India, however, have been imposed by the Trump administration despite both sides being locked in trade deal negotiations. The fifth round of talks concluded in Washington last month, and a team from the US is expected to visit New Delhi on Aug. 25 for the next set of deliberations.