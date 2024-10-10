India's Economic Activity Eases, But Growth Projections Remain Stable

Economic activity is showing signs of easing in the July-September quarter after India's GDP growth fell to 6.7% in the April-June quarter, down from 7.8% in the previous quarter. While the ongoing festive season, expectations of increased government capital expenditure, and a recovery in rural demand may boost the economy in the second half of the fiscal year, the extent of this impact remains uncertain.

The manufacturing PMI has dropped to its lowest level in 2024, while the services PMI fell to a ten-month low in September, influenced by lower export orders. Despite this, both indices remain above the 50-mark, indicating growth.

The eight core industries contracted for the first time in 42 months in August, declining by 1.8% due to a high base and excessive rainfall in some regions. Gross Goods and Services Tax collection growth reached a 40-month low of 6.5% in September, with revenues of ₹1.73 lakh crore. Net collections, after accounting for refunds, grew only 3.9%, marking the slowest growth of the current fiscal year.