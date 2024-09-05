Governor Das Backs RBI's GDP Growth Forecast Despite June Quarter Slowdown

Even after a slowdown in GDP growth in the quarter ended June, the Reserve Bank of India remains optimistic about India’s growth prospects, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

“Not withstanding the moderation in growth… the data shows that the Indian economy’s fundamental growth drivers are gaining momentum,” Das said at the #FIBAC 2024 ‘Banking for Viksit Bharat’ event.

For the first quarter this fiscal, India’s GDP growth came in at 6.7% against the RBI’s projection of 7.1%.

For the current financial year, the RBI had projected India’s GDP growth at 7.2%. Das said that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have also upgraded their forecasts for India’s growth upwards to 7.00%.

“I think the projections made by all the international agencies as well as the reserve bank are converging,” Das said.

Das said that recent data has given confidence to say that the Indian growth story remains intact. He clarified this in regards to the discussions about whether the RBI’s 7.2% projection for growth would actually materialise or not.

He said that it is evident that India is on a sustainable growth path. “Consumption and investment demand, as I said—the two main drivers of growth—are growing in tandem,” Das said.

He said that expenditure by central and state governments is likely to pick up pace in line with the respective budget estimates. Also, strong balance sheets of banks and corporations have created congenial conditions to further support capital expenditure.

“Taking into account all these factors, I would therefore like to say that the Reserve Bank’s projection of GDP growth at 7.2% for the current financial year does not appear out of place,” Das said.

Das reiterated that the Indian economy is on the cusp of transformational shifts in terms of medium- to long-term growth prospects.

Further, the fact that growth is on the rising trend despite modest global growth shows that structural drivers are playing a bigger role in India’s macroeconomic outcomes.