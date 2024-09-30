Gross Tax Receipts Contract By 15.8% In August Led By Tepid Corporate Tax Mop-up

India’s gross tax receipts, comprising both direct and indirect taxes, in August contracted by 15.8% on a year-on-year basis, while also seeing slower growth up to August in the current financial year. This is mainly on account of a dip in corporate tax mop-up during the period and large refunds.

The corporate tax collection during the April–August period reported a dip of 6% to Rs 2.2 lakh crore. The personal income tax, however, showed a growth of 26% during the period to Rs 4.5 lakh crore, data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday showed.

"Personal income tax collections may surpass the FY25 Revised Budget Estimates of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, unless large refunds are released in the latter part of the fiscal, while corporation tax inflows may print in line or slightly lower than the target," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

During this period, net tax revenue rose by 8.7% to Rs 8.73 lakh crore. Year-on-year, non-tax revenues expanded by 59.6% to Rs 3.34 lakh crore, boosted by the RBI dividend, and revenue expenditure grew by 4.1%, while capex contracted by 19.5%.

However, as of Sept. 17, corporate tax collection rose 10.5% to over Rs 4.52 lakh crore. The net personal income tax collection grew 19% to Rs 5.15 lakh crore.