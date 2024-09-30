Eight Core Industries Contract For The First Time In 42 Months In August

The eight core industries saw a contraction in August, amidst an elevated base and excessive rainfall in parts of the country. The index of eight core industries contracted by 1.8% in August, its first decline in 42 months, after growing by 6.1% in July on an annual basis, according to data by the Office of the Economic Advisor, published on Monday.

Six of the eight industries saw contractions in August. Excess rainfall impacted mining activity, with the output of coal, crude oil, and natural gas declining while also leading to a contraction in electricity generation in the month, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA said. The decline in these sectors was accentuated by an elevated base, with deficient rainfall in August 2023 supporting the output of these sectors in that month, she explained.