Soybean At The Heart Of India-US Trade Logjam? — Open Interest

A closer look at the agriculture trade issues between the US and India shows that the crux of the matter is the soybean crop, specifically genetically modified soybean.

US is the second largest exporter of soybeans after Brazil. India, on the other hand, was a large importer. However, India's cumulative soybean imports from October 2024 to January 2025, fell sharply.

US' soybean trade with China has also been hit. China, traditionally, had been one of the largest importers of the crop from the US but the recent tariff war between the two superpowers has hit US farmers, especially from Republican states, who were selling to Chinese markets.

Take this into account — US' export of soyabean in 2024 stood at $24.47 billion. Half of this went to China, which imported soybeans worth $12.64 billion. China has now started moving its soybean imports to Brazil, world's leading soybean exporter, and founding member of BRICS. Result? Trump has also levied a 50% tariff on Brazil.

In 2024, Brazil exported $42.9 billion worth of soybeans, making it the second most exported product for the country. The main export destinations for these were China at $31.5 billion, according to data by The Observatory of Economic Complexity. This is even though soybean harvest in 2024 was lower as the crop was impacted. Brazil is expected to export around 105.5 million tonnes of soybeans in this season, putting pressure on the US farmers who could struggle to export their harvest.

Where does India stand? India is the next largest market for US soybeans but is becoming less reliant. India imported $591 million in FY24, which fell to $89.15 million in FY25. Imports were largely from Brazil and Sudan.

Domestically, the soybean season is from September to October. India's cumulative soyabean imports from October to January in the 2024-25 period dropped sharply to just 1,528 MT, compared to 117,357 MT during the same months in 2023-24. This was led by ample domestic production and supply, subdued domestic demand, and changes in trade policies and domestic pricing that have influenced import decisions.

According to the second advance estimate for 2024-25, soybean production in India was projected at 151.32 lakh tonnes, marking an increase from 130.62 lakh tonnes in 2023–24. Maharashtra led the country in soybean production with an estimated output of 72.75 lakh tonnes.

India ranks fourth globally for area under soybean cultivation with Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana key states involved in soybean production — all key farmer states.