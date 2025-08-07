Trump Tariff Impact: Brokerages Warn Of Export Risks, Growth Hit, And Strategic Fallout

The US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing India's purchase of Russian crude oil. This has raised the total tariff burden on the nation up to 50%, placing the country just next to Brazil in terms of the highest US tariff rate without a bilateral agreement.

Top brokerages, including Jefferies, Citi, BoFA, and Nomura, have flagged risks ranging from a sharp dent in exports, weaker growth, stress on India's current account, and strategic complications. These brokerages echo the common thread of the economic and geopolitical pressure this move imposes on India. There's a likelihood of short-term downside risk to GDP and long-term questions about trade independence, especially around Russian energy ties.

The new tariff will come into effect on Aug. 27, leaving a short 21-day window for possible negotiations.