India Responds To Trump Levying Additional 25% Tariff — 'Will Take All Actions Necessary'

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariffs on India on Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, noting that the country will "take all all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

The additional import levies have been slapped by Trump to "penalise" India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

The MEA, in its statement, said India's imports are based on market factors and done with the "overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India".

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," it added.

The additional tariffs, which will come into effect from Aug. 27, have been announced a week after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on India due to the country's "trade barriers" and wide "fiscal deficit" in the trading relations with the US.