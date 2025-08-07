PM Modi Responds To Trump's Tariff Hike — 'No Compromise On Farmers' Interest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on India from 25% to 50% and said that India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen.

"Interests of farmers are a top national priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock holders and fishermen. I know I'll have to pay the price for it personally, but I'm ready to do it for the farmers," Modi said at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at New Delhi on Thursday.

As per reports, the US has been demanding broad access to India's agricultural and dairy market — a sensitive sector that influences the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

Trump announced on Wednesday night that the US would levy an additional tariff of 25% on India for buying Russian oil on top of the 25% 'reciprocal' duty imposed earlier on Aug. 1.

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he stated in the order, uploaded by the White House on its website. This additional 25% tariff will come into effect from Aug. 27, as per the order.

The tariffs on India have been imposed despite both sides being locked in trade deal negotiations. The fifth round of talks concluded in Washington last month, and a team from the US is expected to visit New Delhi on Aug. 25 for the next set of deliberations.