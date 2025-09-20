Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGST 2.0: 'Rail Neer' To Get Cheaper As Indian Railways Cuts Packaged Water Bottle Prices
ADVERTISEMENT

GST 2.0: 'Rail Neer' To Get Cheaper As Indian Railways Cuts Packaged Water Bottle Prices

GST 2.0: 'Rail Neer' To Get Cheaper As Indian Railways Cuts Packaged Water Bottle Prices

20 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>image: x.com/RailMinIndia</p></div>
image: x.com/RailMinIndia
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian Railways on Sunday announced a cut in the maximum retail price of Rail Neer, from ₹15 to ₹14 for a one-litre bottle and from ₹10 to ₹9 for a half-litre, passing on the benefits of the historic GST reforms to passengers.

Apart from Rail Neer, maximum retail price of IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of other brands sold in railway premises/trains shall also be revised from ₹15/- to ₹14/- per bottle of one litre and 10/- to ₹9/- per bottle of 500 ml capacity.

These instructions shall be made applicable from September 22.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT