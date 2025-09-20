GST 2.0: 'Rail Neer' To Get Cheaper As Indian Railways Cuts Packaged Water Bottle Prices

Indian Railways on Sunday announced a cut in the maximum retail price of Rail Neer, from ₹15 to ₹14 for a one-litre bottle and from ₹10 to ₹9 for a half-litre, passing on the benefits of the historic GST reforms to passengers.

Apart from Rail Neer, maximum retail price of IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of other brands sold in railway premises/trains shall also be revised from ₹15/- to ₹14/- per bottle of one litre and 10/- to ₹9/- per bottle of 500 ml capacity.

These instructions shall be made applicable from September 22.