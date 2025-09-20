Govt Enables GST Grievance Redressal On National Consumer Helpline Portal
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs officials conducted an inaugural training session for the initiative.
The Government of India has enabled GST grievance redressal on National Consumer Helpline ahead of the implementation of the recently announced rate structure, the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a press release. With the introduction of a dedicated GST sub-category, National Consumer Helpline is strengthening consumer empowerment.
The step has been taken in anticipation of queries, complaints regarding to the GST rate cuts announced in the 56th meeting of GST Council meeting under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
ALSO READ
GST 2.0: Over Three-Fourths Of Consumers Want Mechanism To Ensure Retailers Pass Down Benefits
In the recently announced GST reforms, the structure was simplified into two slabs of 5% and 18% from the earlier four slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. This will come into effect from Sept 22.
A dedicated category has been enabled on INGRAM portal, according to the press release. This category features major sub-categories including automobiles, banking, consumer durables, e-commerce, FMCG, and others where the GST related complaints will be registered, the press release said.
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs officials conducted an inaugural training session for the initiative on Sept 11, to equip National Consumer Helpline counsellors to handle the GST related queries and grievances effectively, according to the press release.
On Sept 17, a stakeholder consultation meeting was convened under the chairpersonship of Consumer Affairs Secretary with participation from leading e-commerce platform, representatives of industry associations and consumer durables companies, the press release said.
"During the meeting, participants were urged to pass on the benefits of GST rate reductions on specified goods and services to consumers," the press release said.
The helpline will share data and insights generated from consumer complaints and queries with concerned companies, CBIC and other concerned authorities to enable timely actions under relevant laws, according to the press release.
The Department of Consumer Affairs expects to strengthens GST compliance and promote a participatory governance model. It is expected to also empower consumers become active stakeholders in fair market practices.