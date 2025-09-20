Govt Enables GST Grievance Redressal On National Consumer Helpline Portal

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs officials conducted an inaugural training session for the initiative on Sept 11, to equip National Consumer Helpline counsellors to handle the GST related queries and grievances effectively, according to the press release.

On Sept 17, a stakeholder consultation meeting was convened under the chairpersonship of Consumer Affairs Secretary with participation from leading e-commerce platform, representatives of industry associations and consumer durables companies, the press release said.

"During the meeting, participants were urged to pass on the benefits of GST rate reductions on specified goods and services to consumers," the press release said.

The helpline will share data and insights generated from consumer complaints and queries with concerned companies, CBIC and other concerned authorities to enable timely actions under relevant laws, according to the press release.

The Department of Consumer Affairs expects to strengthens GST compliance and promote a participatory governance model. It is expected to also empower consumers become active stakeholders in fair market practices.