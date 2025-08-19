IRCTC Eyeing New Business Opportunities From AI To Payment Gateways: Sanjay Jain

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp. reported a profitable and stable first quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 7% to Rs 330.7 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Revenue also saw a growth of 3.8% to Rs 1,159.68 crore, with a margin of 34.3%. CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain said that while the overall numbers were strong, the growth was driven by certain segments, with e-ticketing growing by 9% and tourism by 21%.

Jain attributed a decline in the catering business to a high base effect from the previous year. Looking ahead, he detailed a series of new initiatives to capture future growth.

"We are going to take many new initiatives like Unified Portal for travel needs and the selling point here is to offer affordable travel solution to customers and see a growth in margin," he said.