GST 2.0: From Salon To Gym — Here's What Gets Cheaper For Urban Households From Sept. 22

Urban households will see a shift in their monthly spending patterns when the new rates of the goods and services tax take effect on Sept. 22.

According to an analysis by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Thought Arbitrage Research Institute, nearly 66% of the items urban Indians spend on will fall under the nil or 5% GST slabs, up from 50% currently.

At present, 32.3% of urban households spending is on items in the nil GST slab. Under the new structure, this will rise slightly to 32.9%. For the 5% GST slab, the jump is sharper: from 18.2% of monthly spending today to 33.3% after the changes. The 12% slab, which covers 10.8% of urban expenditure, will be scrapped entirely.

The 18% slab will shrink as well — from 16.9% of urban household spending to 14.1%, while items taxed at 28% or higher will fall to just 0.2% of urban household budgets, compared to 2.3% now.