'Govt Not Losing Sleep Over Falling Rupee Against Dollar': CEA Nageswaran As INR Hits Record Low

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is not losing sleep over declining rupee, which has breached the 90-level against the greenback. The falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports, said CEA Nageswaran at a CII event on Wednesday.

However, he expressed hope that it should improve and 'come back' next year. The rupee has depreciated about 5% against the US dollar in 2025. The domestic currency plummeted to a new low of 90.30 against the dollar in the intra-day session on Dec. 3, falling 34 paise from its previous close, amid foreign fund outflows and sustained buying of dollars by banks.