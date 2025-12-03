Rupee Hits Record Low: Basant Maheshwari Points To 'Cartel Weighing' On Indian Currency

Indian investor Basant Maheshwari suspects a cartel which is exerting pressure on the domestic currency. His comment came as Indian currency weakened beyond the crucial psychological mark of 90-per-US dollar.

The rupee slumped 30 paise to a new low of 90.18 against the US dollar so far in Wednesday's session.

Maheshwari said in a post on the X that there is a cartel who is trying to hammer the Indian currency against the US dollar. Otherwise, the rupee would have been in parity by now.