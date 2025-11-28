India-US Trade Talks: Hopeful Of Reaching Pact To Address Tariffs By Year-End, Says Senior Official

India is optimistic about finalising a crucial trade deal framework with the United States within this calendar year, a senior official said on Friday, adding that the move is intended to address the reciprocal tariff hurdles currently impacting Indian exporters.

Speaking at the 98th Annual General Meeting and Convention of industry body FICCI, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised that while a Bilateral Trade Agreement will take time, this framework deal is critical for clearing the path and delivering immediate benefits to trade.

The secretary noted that the two nations are currently engaged in two distinct and parallel negotiations, with one focused on the comprehensive BTA, and the other on the immediate framework deal designed to tackle tariffs.

The framework, Agrawal explained, must come first as it will feed into the long-term BTA negotiations. This is crucial because the overall trade deal will only be truly beneficial if both sets of 25% tariffs, one imposed for the lack of a formal BTA and the other for India’s purchase of Russian oil, are addressed.