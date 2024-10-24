Zomato To Myntra: Check Out Platform Fees Being Charged By E-commerce Apps

As the festive shopping season kicks into high gear, e-commerce and food delivery platforms are quietly tacking on additional charges. From platform fees to delivery surcharges, these hidden costs are adding up faster than one would think.

Zomato increased its platform fee from Rs 6 to Rs 10 per order, just in time for the holiday rush. Its rival, Swiggy, quickly followed suit, implementing the same Rs 10 platform charge. Meanwhile, fashion retailers like Myntra and Ajio are also charging extra with platform fees, adding up to the overall cost of purchases.

From ordering a meal from Zomato, to stocking up on essentials from BigBasket, to having a fashion shopping spree from Myntra, these hidden fees can chip away at one's budget.

Here's a breakdown of the latest platform, handling, and delivery fees across some of popular e-commerce and delivery apps: