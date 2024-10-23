NDTV ProfitBusinessSwiggy Follows Zomato, Hikes Platform Fees To Rs 10
Swiggy Follows Zomato, Hikes Platform Fees To Rs 10

Swiggy's decision to raise its platform fee to Rs 10 per order aligns with Zomato's similar move, reflecting the ongoing competitive landscape in the food delivery market during the festival season.

23 Oct 2024, 06:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The increase in platform fees by Swiggy and Zomato highlights the necessity of sustaining service levels during peak times, as both companies adapt to changing market conditions (Source: Swiggy)

Swiggy hiked its platform fee from Rs 6 per order to Rs 10 on Wednesday after competitor Zomato Ltd. announced the same hike to keep it running amid the festival season sales.

The increased fee helps the platform pay its "bills to keep it running", Zomato said earlier in a notification to customers. "To maintain services during the festive rush, it has increased slightly."

Screenshot of an order on Swiggy with the increased platform fee.

Swiggy is looking to raise over Rs 10,400 crore, of which Rs 3,750 crore is via fresh issue and remaining through offer for sale. Earlier on Oct. 4, the company's shareholders gave their nod to increase the fresh issue component of its initial public offering to Rs 5,000 crore from the current Rs 3,750 crore, according to people aware of the matter.

