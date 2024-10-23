Zomato Hikes Platform Fee By 67% To Rs 10 Citing 'Festive Rush'

The food delivery giant Zomato Ltd. hiked its platform fee from Rs 6 per order to Rs 10 to keep it running amid festival season sales.

This hike comes three months after the Gurugram-based company increased its platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order earlier. It was not clear if all cities it operates in has seen a hike in the platform fee.

The increased fee helps the platform pay its bills to keep it running, Zomato said in a notification to customers on Wednesday. "To maintain services during festive rush, it has increased slightly."

In the March-quarter shareholders' letter, Zomato also attributed the platform fee as one of the major reasons for an improvement in its margins.