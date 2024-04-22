Zomato's Phased Platform-Fee Hikes Helping It Reach Ebitda Guidance

⁠Zomato is estimated to do about 85–90 crore orders in the current financial year. The increase of Re 1 in convenience fee will lead to a positive impact of Rs 85–90 crore on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. This is approximately a 5% positive impact on the Ebitda, according to Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital.

With a Re 1 hike of Zomato's platform fee across all cities, take rates would be impacted positively by 30 basis points. However, a downside to the hike is that it is only effective in selective markets, potentially reducing the impact to 1–2%, which translates to a 5–10-basis-point higher take rate.