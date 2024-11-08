Trump Winning US Election; FOMC Cuts Rate, Trent Share Price Declines — The Week That Was

The week ended on Nov. 8 witnessed major global political and economic events directing market movements across the world with no exception to India.

Donald Trump's victory in the US election helped the Indian benchmark indices rally. However, the Indian rupee posted its worst week as it successively hit fresh lows for five consecutive sessions.

The Federal Open Market Committee cut the benchmark federal target range by 25 basis points to 4.5–4.75% in line with market expectations late on Thursday night. Unlike most of the time, the FOMC decision did not evoke a reaction from the Indian markets.