Indian Stocks See 'Healthy Correction' Amid Weak Quarterly Earnings, Says Chris Wood

Indian stock market has witnessed a "healthy correction" after a record rally and has particularly impacted the most expensive segments, Jefferies' Christopher Wood said in his latest 'Greed & Fear' note.

The relatively inexpensive private sector banks have started to outperform of late, amid expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, Wood noted.

The correction comes in the context of weak second-quarter earnings, which has seen the biggest earnings downgrades since early 2020, according to another Jefferies report. The brokerage firm has cut fiscal 2025 earnings estimates for over 60% of the 98 companies it covers, which reported second-quarter earnings.

"Above normal rains and weak government spending has impacted earnings outcomes," Jefferies said. A clear trend should emerge in the December quarter, but some intrinsic slowdown appears likely, it said. Jefferies now expects Nifty fiscal earnings per share growth at 10%.

"This reflects the impact of a cyclical slowdown which has been signalled by Jefferies’ India office high-frequency data," it said.